Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $4.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) will announce earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.88. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $4.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.04 to $21.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.65. The company had a trading volume of 552,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.35 and its 200 day moving average is $384.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

