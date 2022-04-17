Analysts Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce $301.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.80 million and the lowest is $301.00 million. Upstart reported sales of $121.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.21.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $28,400,789. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,154,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,784,010. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

