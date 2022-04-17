Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.18 Million

Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $188.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.37 million to $191.00 million. Apartment Income REIT reported sales of $176.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $780.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.03 million to $796.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $823.51 million, with estimates ranging from $807.01 million to $840.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 599,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

