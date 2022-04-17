Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,075,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Envestnet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after buying an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 87,469 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 80,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 71,020 shares during the last quarter.

ENV stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 345.81 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

