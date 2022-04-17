Analysts Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) to announce $289.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $215.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 519,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

