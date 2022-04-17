Analysts Expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $39.40.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.