Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to announce $62.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.22 million and the highest is $64.58 million. Inseego reported sales of $57.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $303.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $306.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $352.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,816. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

