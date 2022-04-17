Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $2.93 EPS

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.73. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $11.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 67.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $144.71 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.