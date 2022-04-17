Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $2.93 EPS

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.73. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $11.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 67.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $144.71 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

