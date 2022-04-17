Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

LECO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.47. The stock had a trading volume of 204,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,209. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $121.65 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 693,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

