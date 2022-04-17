Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

