Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.94. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LKQ by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in LKQ by 18,154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

