Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:MXL traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 560,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $17,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

