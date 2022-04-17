Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $398.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $397.00 million. Nutanix posted sales of $344.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 1,229,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

