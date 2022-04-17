Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $14,979,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 581,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 611,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.