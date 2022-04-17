Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $14,979,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 581,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 611,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

