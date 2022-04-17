Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Splunk posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

Shares of SPLK opened at $137.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.