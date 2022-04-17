Analysts Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities also posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.58. 848,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,861. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

