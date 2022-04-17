Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 240.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379,122 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 37.8% during the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

