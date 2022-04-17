Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) to post $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 74,899 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 322,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 106,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.