Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $55.33

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AAR stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $51.40.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC grew its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAR by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $3,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

