Analysts Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Target Price at $9.00

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AEVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of AEVA opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,008 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

