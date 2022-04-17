Analysts Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) PT at $5.60

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 256,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.