Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Price Target at GBX 2,394

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,394 ($31.20).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($21.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,763.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,881.05. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.