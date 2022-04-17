Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $48.50

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

