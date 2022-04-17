Analysts Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $46.20

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

CAMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 173,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,874. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Camtek has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.