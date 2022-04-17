Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

CURI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.37 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 141.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 225.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

