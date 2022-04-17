Analysts Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Price Target at €16.48

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($17.91).

Several equities analysts have commented on ENGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.98) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.20) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.65 ($12.67) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.71. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($16.48).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

