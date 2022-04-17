Analysts Set Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Target Price at C$4.78

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOOD. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

FOOD opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

