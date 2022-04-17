Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) PT at $14.25

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

GPMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

GPMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 272,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,737. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $562.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $140,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

