Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) PT at $14.25

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
GPMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
GPMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 272,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,737. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $562.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $140,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
