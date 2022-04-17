Analysts Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target at $108.50

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Heineken from €95.00 ($103.26) to €97.00 ($105.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Heineken from €130.00 ($141.30) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heineken from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,416. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.