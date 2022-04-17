Analysts Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) PT at $27.63

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.
IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of IREN opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
