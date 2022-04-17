Analysts Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) PT at $27.63

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of IREN opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

