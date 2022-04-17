Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Price Target at $46.89

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $817,285.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

BATS JAMF opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

