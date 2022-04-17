Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price at $127.33

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.73. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $635.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

