Analysts Set MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Target Price at $245.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($266.30) to €270.00 ($293.48) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($250.00) to €220.00 ($239.13) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY opened at $40.40 on Thursday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.