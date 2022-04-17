Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Price Target at C$75.13

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 target price on the stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$76.22. 557,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$23.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$68.17 and a one year high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.686 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.