Analysts Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price at $49.50

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

