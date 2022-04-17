Analysts Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target at $37.20

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,205 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

