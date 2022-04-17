Analysts Set Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Price Target at $16.67

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USNZY. HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

