Analysts Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price at $16.13

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
WEAV traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $5.08. 93,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.
In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $5,293,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.