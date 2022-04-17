Analysts Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price at $16.13

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

WEAV traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $5.08. 93,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $5,293,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.