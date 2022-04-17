Analyzing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bit Digital and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upstart 1 3 9 0 2.62

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.09%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $208.92, indicating a potential upside of 152.90%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Upstart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its stock price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 9.09 -$1.91 million N/A N/A Upstart $848.59 million 8.24 $135.44 million $1.41 58.59

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Upstart 15.96% 21.33% 11.34%

Summary

Upstart beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

