Analyzing Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 8 0 0 2.00 EPR Properties 0 3 0 1 2.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.81, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $58.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $531.68 million 7.54 $98.61 million $0.99 53.98

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties 18.55% 3.74% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline. Choice Properties' strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited, the country's leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

