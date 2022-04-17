Analyzing Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coastal Financial and Elmira Savings Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coastal Financial currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.95%. Given Coastal Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 24.28% 16.29% 1.18% Elmira Savings Bank 19.63% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and Elmira Savings Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $111.20 million 5.06 $27.00 million $2.16 20.16 Elmira Savings Bank $26.58 million N/A $5.22 million $1.48 15.51

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Elmira Savings Bank on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences. The company also operates a real estate investment trust; and provides financial planning advisory services. The company operates through a network of twelve full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; and one limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

