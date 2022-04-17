Analyzing Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) & Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Denny’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $131.87 million 0.47 $12.90 million $4.38 3.97 Denny’s $398.17 million 2.06 $78.07 million $1.20 11.07

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants. Ark Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ark Restaurants and Denny’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 2 5 0 2.71

Denny’s has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 36.62%. Given Denny’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 10.20% 33.31% 9.87% Denny’s 19.61% -37.11% 7.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Denny’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Denny’s beats Ark Restaurants on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

