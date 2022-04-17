Analyzing Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ermenegildo Zegna and Carter’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 1 1 0 2.50 Carter’s 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus price target of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 22.02%. Carter’s has a consensus price target of $113.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Carter’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Volatility and Risk

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter’s has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Carter’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% Carter’s 9.74% 33.15% 10.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Carter’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.33 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Carter’s $3.49 billion 1.05 $339.75 million $7.82 11.47

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

Carter’s beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its own and other retail stores, as well as online in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello s.s.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment consists of sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

