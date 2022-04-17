Analyzing FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sentage and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sentage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|FG New America Acquisition
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Profitability
This table compares Sentage and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentage
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FG New America Acquisition
|N/A
|12.27%
|2.63%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Sentage and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentage
|$3.60 million
|3.11
|$1.59 million
|N/A
|N/A
|FG New America Acquisition
|$350.57 million
|1.04
|$25.55 million
|N/A
|N/A
FG New America Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
FG New America Acquisition beats Sentage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Sentage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.
