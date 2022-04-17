Analyzing Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) & F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lipocine alerts:

10.4% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Lipocine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lipocine and F-star Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 0 2 0 3.00 F-star Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Lipocine presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 206.60%. F-star Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 801.23%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F-star Therapeutics is more favorable than Lipocine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lipocine and F-star Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $16.14 million 5.81 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A F-star Therapeutics $21.17 million 3.22 -$31.28 million ($2.05) -1.58

Lipocine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than F-star Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Lipocine and F-star Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -1.62% -1.33% F-star Therapeutics N/A -39.37% -30.34%

Volatility and Risk

Lipocine has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lipocine (Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; LPCN 1111, an oral prodrug of testosterone tridecanoate for once daily dosing, which has completed Phase II clinical trial in hypogonadal men; LPCN 1148, a novel prodrug of testosterone and testosterone laurate for the management of decompensated cirrhosis; LPCN 1154, an investigational new drug application to conduct a Phase 2 study in Postpartum depression; LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy, which has completed pre-clinical study; and LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product that has completed dose finding Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways. The company was founded on October 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.