Analyzing NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) & Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NGL Energy Partners and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00

NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Kinetik has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Kinetik.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Kinetik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.58 Kinetik $160.62 million 21.63 $99.22 million $5.13 13.75

Kinetik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats NGL Energy Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

