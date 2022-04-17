Analyzing Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Onion Global alerts:

1.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Onion Global and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44

Honest has a consensus target price of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 116.40%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 0.22 $32.13 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 1.30 -$38.68 million ($0.46) -9.83

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Summary

Onion Global beats Honest on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.