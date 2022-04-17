Analyzing Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) & Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oversea-Chinese Banking and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oversea-Chinese Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scully Royalty has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 706.62%. Given Scully Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Oversea-Chinese Banking.

Dividends

Oversea-Chinese Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oversea-Chinese Banking has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and Scully Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oversea-Chinese Banking $9.66 billion 4.09 $2.60 billion N/A N/A Scully Royalty $44.37 million 3.51 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high-net-worth individuals. Its Global Wholesale Banking segment provides project financing, short-term credit, working capital, and trade financing; customized and structured equity-linked financing products; cash management and custodian services; capital market solutions; corporate finance and advisory banking services; and treasury products. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. The company's Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. The company operates approximately 430 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Scully Royalty (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.