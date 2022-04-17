Analyzing Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS)

VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS – Get Rating) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for VG Life Sciences and Spero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VG Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Spero Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 824.71%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than VG Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Spero Therapeutics -491.65% -87.72% -62.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Spero Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spero Therapeutics $18.26 million 10.96 -$89.76 million ($2.89) -2.11

VG Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spero Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats VG Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VG Life Sciences (Get Rating)

VG Life Sciences Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation. The company also provides metabolic disruption technology (MDT) compounds impede tumor cells that sensitize cancer cells to treatment by disrupting the metabolic strategies those cells use to survive; and Hydroxychloroquine, a MDT compound that can be used in combination with other cancer drugs for treating drug-resistant cancers. In addition, it offers targeted peptide technology (TPT), a technology that eliminates the subpopulation of pro-inflammatory immune cells and presents a possible treatment for autoimmune and infectious diseases. VG Life Sciences Inc. was formerly known as Viral Genetics Inc. and changed its name to VG Life Sciences Inc. in November 2012. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Barbara, California. VG Life Sciences Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feelux Co., Ltd.

About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

