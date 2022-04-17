Analyzing T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T.J.T. has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ChargePoint and T.J.T.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 21.14 -$132.24 million ($1.57) -9.71 T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T.J.T. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and T.J.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.72% 3.75% T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ChargePoint and T.J.T., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 7 0 2.58 T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChargePoint currently has a consensus price target of $24.58, suggesting a potential upside of 61.20%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than T.J.T..

Summary

ChargePoint beats T.J.T. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About T.J.T. (Get Rating)

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, Idaho.

